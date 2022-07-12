Update: Vegetation Fire Near Stockton Road In Sonora

Update at 11:12am: CAL Fire is updating that what has been named the “City Fire” has burned about a half-acre on Stockton Road. It is in the vicinity of a homeless camp. Air and ground resources are on the scene. Be prepared for activity. There are no reports of any structures immediately being threatened. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

Original story posted at 10:57am: Sonora, CA — Firefighters are responding to a small vegetation fire reported on the east side of Stockton Road in an area near a homeless camp.

It is estimated to be a 25 by 100 ft. spot of vegetation on fire. Be prepared for activity in that area.