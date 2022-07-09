Sonora Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man accused of child sexual abuse was also found to have a hidden camera in a residence and was placed on $150,000 bail.

The case was first brought to the attention of Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives four months earlier, in April, when a report was made against 41-year-old Rick Crook related to a past “sexual abuse by a relative” incident. On July 1st, detectives continued the investigation and arrested Crook in the area of Obyrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

Earlier a search warrant had been carried out on Crook’s Phoenix Lake Road residence, looking for items that would provide evidence related to the reported crimes. Sheriff’s officials did not detail exactly what items were confiscated from the home.

Crook faces charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14; possession of child pornography, continuous sexual abuse of a child; unlawful entry for the purpose of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18; and use of a concealed camera to video another person in a private place. This is an ongoing case, and nothing further will be released at this time, according to investigators.