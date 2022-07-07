Clear
Tree Removal Closes Calaveras County Roadway

By Tracey Petersen
Arnold, CA – A section of Manzanita Drive will be blocked off to through traffic in the Arnold area of Calaveras County today.

County public works officials detailed that a complete road closure on that roadway will run until 3 p.m. today. The road will be shut down between Hillcrest Drive and Bonfilio Drive.

Roads officials ask drivers to follow the designated detour route and follow instructions provided by personnel on-site. Those with questions regarding this closure should contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.

