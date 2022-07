Sonora, CA– Sonora Police Department is asking for help with any information on a missing local teenager. Madirose Alarocn Calden was last seen after being dropped off by her father in downtown Sonora on June 30th. She was wearing black shorts, black boots, a black top, and carrying a backpack. She has several small tattoos on her arms and legs. Sonora Police is asking if anyone has any information, please contact the department.

