Get Hooked On Fishing

Sonora, CA – Grab a pole and fish for free during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The state offers two “Free Fishing Days” each year, and this year one of those days lands on Saturday, July 2. The second date is Saturday, Sept. 3rd. No fishing license is required to hook a fish.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials relayed that for those new to fishing, it is an opportunity to explore a new hobby. They added that for licensed anglers, it is an opportunity to introduce or reintroduce someone else to the benefits of becoming an angler.

Only basic fishing equipment and knowledge are needed to get started fishing. All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours, and stream closures, remain in effect on Free Fishing Days, click here.

“California anglers are incredibly fortunate to have such a wide variety of fish species and fishing opportunities to choose from on July 2,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “We ask anglers to pick their fishing destinations carefully given the drought conditions impacting our waters. Please try and avoid waters visibly suffering from the impacts of drought. Specifically, where warm and low water levels may be stressing fish populations.”

The CDFW noted that for inland waters, catch and release can help reduce fish stress levels and increase survival rates by voluntarily adopting the following practices:

Assess the water for extreme drought conditions before committing to fishing there.

Fish before the day heats up.

Handle fish as little as possible.

Keep fish in the water when removing hooks.

An annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $54, while a one-day fishing license costs $17.54.