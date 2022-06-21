Cause Revealed For Miles Road Vegetation Fire

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters from Jenny Lind, Valley Springs, and CalFire responded to a vegetation fire on Miles road in Jenny Lind. A small fire was extinguished by the homeowner prior to the arrival of fire personnel. The cause of the fire was determined to have started by a weed trimmer that struck a rock and created a spark that ignited vegetation. While this fire was small, fire personnel wish to remind the public that in dry conditions weed trimmers and mowers will start fires in dry grass.

According to the CAL FIRE website “Weed eaters are better designed to cut dry vegetation. Be careful while using a weed eater as they can cause a fire if the weed eater has a metal blade and hits a rock or similar material. Using a weed eater with a plastic string is a safer choice.” additionally “Remove rocks in the area before you begin operating any equipment. A rock hidden in grass or weeds is enough to start a fire when struck by a metal blade.”