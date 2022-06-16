Governor Newsom Proclaims First State Park Week

California State Parks logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring June 14th-18th as California State Parks Week, a celebration of California’s 279 state parks. Part of this new celebration is stressing the need for outdoor access being key to the health and well-being of communities.

The final day of the week, June 18th is seen as a day that volunteers can gather at state parks and aid in preservation and upkeep. California officials noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new appreciation for the outdoors, with noted increased visitation to state parks over the last two years. The Governor’s press release explained.

“California State Parks Week underscores the important role parks play in communities statewide, California State Parks protects the best of the state’s natural and cultural history; more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest, and among the oldest trees in the world; and deserts, lakes, rivers, and beaches.”

More information about the week and events planned can be found here.