Oakdale, CA– A fire ignited in the 2 o’clock hour east of Oakdale off Highway 120 along Orange Blossom Road.

The blaze grew to 12 acres and currently the forward progress has been stopped, according to CAL Fire. Traffic was briefly interrupted due to this fire but is now moving smoothly. The fire is currently 15 percent contained with CAL Fire crews will be mopping up throughout the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown.