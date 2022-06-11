New Melones Lake View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Emergency officials are investigating a plane crash at New Melones Reservoir.

Limited information is immediately available, but a plane reportedly crashed into the lake, and it is upside down, and floating.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Lt. Greg Stark, says that initial reports are that thankfully the pilot is ok, and there were no other passengers. Both Tuolumne and Calaveras County marine units are handling the incident.

It has been described by witnesses as a “small water airplane.”

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.