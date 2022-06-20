TCSO Identifies Man Killed In Columbia Airport Crash

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 46-year-old man who died in a tragic crash on Friday evening at the Columbia Airport.

46-year-old Nathan Henson of Oakdale died after his CJ-5 Jeep overturned. We reported earlier that he was taking part in a closed course sanctioned event that allows participants to race vehicles down the airport runway. It was being held ahead of the Father’s Day Fly-In that took place over the weekend. The Jeep rolled over multiple times and Henson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information has immediately been released. The crash occurred late during the six o’clock hour.