Prescribed Burn Will Produce Smoke Near Tuolumne

By Nic Peterson
Update at 5:20 p.m.: Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the prescribed burn has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Original post at 4:40 p.m San Andreas, CA– The California Department of Forestry and Fire protection will conduct a prescribed burn operation on the Mt.Havalia Vegetation Management Project in Tuolumne County, near the community of Tuolumne. Smoke from this project will be visible from Tuolumne and the surrounding areas. The goal of the prescribed burn is to maintain the Mt.Havalia Fuel Break along the top of the North Fork Tuolumne River Canyon.

The prescribed burn will commence Tuesday, May 31st from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Resources assigned to the burn will include fire engines, hand crews, and cooperating agencies.

