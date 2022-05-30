Staffing A Challenge For Youth Recreation Programs

Twain Harte Pool View Photo

Sonora, CA — What youth programs are offered this summer, and to what level, will depend on the amount of staffing that can be hired soon by the Tuolumne County Recreation Department.

The hope was to bring back most all programs that went away because of COVID, but Library and Recreation Department Manager Eric Aitken stated on Mother Lode Views over the weekend, “We are struggling to get people to apply for the positions that we have, which makes it difficult to offer many of the programs that we typically offer in the summer.”

The words are somewhat of a call to action to make sure programs will proceed as desired, as the county is still looking for more employees. Aitken is encouraging anyone interested in seasonal employment to consider applying for open jobs available at the pools and Standard Park. In addition, the department is hiring summer recreation leaders and program coordinators.

As it stands right now, the county is planning to open both the Tuolumne and Twain Harte pools on June 13.

The Sonora pool will have a limited schedule throughout June due to summer school at the high school and will be available more regularly on July 9. The Columbia Pool will remain closed this summer due to maintenance needs.

Swim lessons registration will start at 8am this Wednesday on the Recreation Department website (lessons are scheduled to begin June 13). The same goes for sports camps, like baseball, volleyball and soccer.

The main summer Recreation Program, where youth stay for the full day, has been on hiatus for three years due to COVID. Aitken is optimistic the county can find a location for it soon, likely at a local school, and have staffing hired, with hopes that it will begin sometime in mid to late June.

The Tiny Tots science camps are also coming back this year. Registration has started and they are close to capacity.

You can find the full Mother Lode Views show by clicking here. Recreation is highlighted in Segment Three.