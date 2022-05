Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources quickly responded to a vegetation fire this evening near Sonora Elementary School.

Aircraft from Columbia was among those that responded to help extinguish the 1/8 acre blaze. It was reported at around 6:30pm. No structures were damaged and the cause is still under investigation. Crews have put a containment line around the fire and mop up is underway. All aircraft has returned to base.

Written by BJ Hansen .

