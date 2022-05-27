Cloudy
New Star 92.7 Hits The Airwaves

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, CA– Launched at 2 pm on Friday, the New Star 92.7 is a format change that is bringing a lot of hit songs to the airwaves. The first format change in the history of the station, the new Star 92.7 is focusing on the greatest hits, bringing a lot of familiar voices and songs to the Motherlode. Station program director Mark Grauer says this about the New Star 92.7.

“The New Star 92.7 really is a timeless music format. You’ll get a taste different genres of songs. We really think you’ll like it. Bon appetite! “

