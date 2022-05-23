Mostly Clear
Burn Pile Leads To Drug And Theft Arrest

By B.J. Hansen
Stolen Truck and Drug Arrest

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a burn pile, and a man was soon arrested on drug charges and for having a stolen truck.

It happened last week in the area of Curtis Circle. Deputies approached 48-year-old Shane Greenway, who was on probation and had three felony warrants. He took off on foot and was captured and arrested a short distance away. Officials say he was in possession of the stolen, which had the wrong license plate on it. He also had 226 grams of methamphetamine and some heroin.

Greenway was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on several charges including drug possession, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

