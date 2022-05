Road Closed Signage View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that emergency repairs are being made on a pipeline break on Barretta Street in Sonora.

Barretta Street is currently closed between the intersections of Gold Street and Shepherd Street. A detour is set up around the work area. The repair work is anticipated to continue until around 12:30pm. Be prepared for activity, and avoid the area if possible.