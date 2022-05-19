Windy Weather Prompts Power Shutoff Fears

Public Safety Power Shutoff PGE. tips, power outage, PSPS, PG&E View Photo

Sonora, CA – Will the windy weather forecasted for Friday morning spark a power shutoff in the Mother Lode?

Clarke Broadcasting received several calls regarding that possibility. We reported earlier that a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada for Friday morning from 2 a.m. through 11 a.m. The winds could gust as high as 55 mph with those conditions making for easier fire starts and the potential for rapid fire spread.

While PG&E officials reported that crews are on alert and its meteorologists are tracking conditions closely, no Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) has been called for or are expected to take place. In addition, the utility updated that it currently has several wildfire safety efforts underway that include “hardening of the electric system, expanding its network of fire cameras and weather stations,” among other projects.

Of note, lighter winds are forecast for Saturday.