Wind Advisory Issued For The Mother Lode

A weather system passing to our northeast will bring gusty north and east winds to interior northern California.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Northern San Joaquin Valley below 1,000 feet, from 11 AM this morning through 8 PM Friday. Additionally, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 PM tonight until 5 PM Friday.

The winds in the Central Valley will increase this morning and will be strongest tonight into Friday morning. Winds of fifteen to thirty mph are likely, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to fifty-five mph.

Minimum humidities of five to twelve percent are forecast during the afternoons, with overnight recoveries ranging from twenty to thirty-five percent.

The gusty winds along with drying fuels will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada for Friday morning from 2 AM through 11 AM.

North to northeast winds will range from twenty to thirty-five mph, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty-five mph.

Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds could impact high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving,

Lighter winds are expected on Saturday, but humidity values will remain in the single digits and teens.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.