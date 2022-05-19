Weather Halts Strawberry Prescribed Burn

Strawberry prescribed burn View Photo

Strawberry, CA — A 400-acre prescribed burn project has been taking place this week in the Stanislaus National Forest, outside of Strawberry.

It has been putting off some drift smoke in the region. The Forest Service reports that ignitions will be halted today and tomorrow due to projected high winds. Crews will be mopping up the remaining flames throughout the morning. Around half of the planned burn has been completed, so there is still more to do. The Forest Service reports that it will reassess conditions on Saturday to see if the project can be completed over the weekend.