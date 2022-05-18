Motorcycle Rider Led Deputy On Chase Near Tuolumne

Douglas Thomas Porter Jr. View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – A Tuolumne man facing two misdemeanor warrants upped the ante by leading deputies on a chase and now faces felony charges as well.

A Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputy patrolling following behind a Yamaha motorcycle on Cedar Street in Tuolumne on Monday just after 11:30 p.m. noticed the bike’s registration had expired in January. The deputy detailed that the rider, 36-year-old Douglas Thomas Porter Jr., ran a stop sign and sped away.

The deputy gave chase, attempting to pull Porter over, but instead, the suspect continued onto Buchanan Road. The speed limit is 35 mph, but sheriff’s officials noted that Porter’s speed exceeded 60 mph while crossing over into the opposite lane and several times on blind curves.

The chase lasted about two miles when Porter, after almost crashing, pulled over and was detained without further incident. A records check revealed he had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He can now tack on felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety to his two warrants.