Phoenix Lake Filling For Summer After Recent Work

Phoenix Lake - TUD Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that Phoenix Lake is starting to fill this week after completing the rehabilitation of the spillway.

The district hired Sierra Mountain Construction to carry out the work, which started in March of this year. The project included rehabbing the spillway on the west end of the lake and resurfacing the spillway structure. The Phoenix Dam was also given a new overlay of shotcrete to protect it from future erosion.

Operations Director, Eric Hall, confirms that the repairs are completed, and the district anticipates it will reach near capacity by May 31.

Phoenix Lake, in east Sonora, is an 88-acre water storage reservoir. Phoenix Lake water rights and facilities, as well as portions of the lake, are owned by the TUD.

TUD uses the lake as a primary drinking water source for the communities of Sonora, Jamestown, Scenic View and Mono Village.