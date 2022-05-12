Supervisor Kirk Provides Update On County Issues

Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Board of Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog providing his opinions on various county government-related topics.

Issues he discusses include the potential TUD acquisition of water rights, the degrading roads, a new audible alert system, federal fire policies, cannabis rules and many other items.

Kirk is serving as board chair throughout 2022. His District Three includes Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and many communities up the Highway 108 corridor.

You can find the blog by clicking here.

All of the supervisors, and other elected officials, are invited to author blogs as a way to communicate directly to constituents and explain recent government actions and decisions.