Calaveras Candidates For Office Will Discuss Local Issues

Martin Huberty and Lisa Muetterties View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today is a unique chance to hear where the candidates in Calaveras County stand on many topics ahead of the June Primary election.

A candidates’ forum for the District Three Supervisor race, and Tax Collector/Treasurer, will begin at six o’clock this evening on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and streamed on myMotherLode.com

(Click here to find a link for the six o’clock live stream).

Supervisor candidates Martin Huberty and Lisa Muetterties will be taking part, along with Tax Collector candidates Jennifer Barr and Lehua Mossa.

(Jennifer Barr and Lehua Mossa)

The District Three Supervisor seat is currently held by the retiring Merita Callaway and the Tax Collector seat by the departing Barbara Sullivan.

Right after the forum airs, the audio will be archived on myMotherLode.com for playback at any time, similar to the Tuolumne County Candidates’ Forum that aired on Monday featuring the District Two Supervisor, Sonora City Council and Superintendent of Schools races.