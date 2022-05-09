Special Meeting On PG&E Water Infrastructure

Fishing at Pinecrest Lake View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will hold a meeting with the Sonora City Council and Tuolumne County Supervisors to further discuss ongoing negotiations related to acquiring PG&E infrastructure.

We reported earlier that the district is working to acquire water and assets such as the Pinecrest Reservoir and Lyons Dam. A similar meeting was held last year between the local government entities, and all five TUD Board members, along with those from the city and county, voiced support for the concept.

Tuesday’s two o’clock meeting in the board of supervisors meeting room will be informational only and no official action is anticipated. The district is working to keep all of the local partners afloat of the latest developments. The meeting will be open to the public.