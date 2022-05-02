Project In Pine Mountain Lake Seeks Conditional Use Permit

California Department of Housing and Community Development View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Community Development Department(CDD) has received an application for a Conditional Use Permit for development at Pine Mountain Lake Airport. The project site is a part of the airport and is currently being used as a paved aircraft tie-down area. The proposed project would contain a restaurant cafe and an airplane hanger in addition to business offices.

Paved vehicular parking for visitors to the restaurant and the offices would be provided with the point of access for the parking lot to be from the existing Pine Mountain Lake Airport main driveway off Elderberry Way. An installation of security fencing will be put in place to separate the public from entering the airport runway and taxiway. The site will be located at 20970 Elderberry Way, at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport in the community of Groveland.

