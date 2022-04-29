RX Take Back: Saving Lives And The Environment

RX Take Back Day 4-30-22 View Photo

Sonora, CA – The simple act of turning in unused or expired prescription drugs can save lives and protect the environment.

This Saturday, the Tuolumne and Calaveras sheriff’s offices will take those items, no questions asked. Tuolumne County deputies will be at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that same time, Calaveras deputies will be doing the same at two locations: the Calaveras County Office of Education at 185 South Main Street in Angels Camp and the Toyon Middle School on Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs.

One good reason for dropping off drugs is to make sure they are not stolen, lost, or misused. Also, it protects children from accidental poisoning and the environment from contamination, as many people flush drugs down the toilet, possibly damaging the local water supply. By dropping off the drugs, the medicine is properly destroyed.

When turning in the drugs, make sure that all identifying information is marked out or removed from the medicine containers. Liquid products, like cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers. No intravenous solutions, injectables, or syringes are being taken.

Those not able to attend this weekend’s event can drop off unwanted drugs any day during business hours at permanent “Drug Drop Boxes” located at both counties’ sheriff’s offices. Tuolumne County collaborates on the event with the YES Partnership, which is a community coalition working to prevent substance and child abuse in the county.