A Parade Of Caps And Gowns Tonight At Columbia College

Graduation cap toss View Photo

Columbia, CA – Plenty of hats will be flying tonight as Columbia College recognizes graduates from Summer 2021 through Spring 2022.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. tonight in Carkeet Park on the campus. College officials provided the list of recipients below including the types of degrees to be handed out, students receiving more than one degree, and those that earned top grade honors:

Among the graduating class of Summer 2021, 13 Associate of Arts Degrees will be conferred, 6 Associate of Arts Transfer Degrees, 19 Associate of Science Degrees, and 2 Associate of Science Transfer Degrees. 7 students will graduate with distinction (cumulative grade point averages of 3.75 or better) and 8 with honors (between 3.5 and 3.74-grade point averages). Those receiving two or more degrees are Susan Marie Elias, Pamela K. Elliott, Summer Jade Inwood, Ezra Lay, Karly Jo Novotny, Ian N. Pinkney, Cheyenne J. Schiller. In addition to associate degrees, certificates will be presented to Matthew P. Carrigg, Susan Marie Elias, Xochitl E. Gonzalez, Karly Jo Novotny, and Cheyenne J. Schiller.

Among the graduating class of Fall 2021, 31 Associate of Arts Degrees will be conferred, 8 Associate of Arts Transfer Degrees, 38 Associate of Science Degrees, and 5 Associate of Science Degrees. 22 students will graduate with distinction (cumulative grade point averages of 3.75 or better) and 13 with honors (between 3.5 and 3.74-grade point averages). Those receiving two or more degrees are Mara Clark, Joseph Gorgulho, Brennan Howard, Jeffrey Lukomski, Natasha Mayo, Ryan Mittlestead, Thomas Pietrowicz, Taryn Vest, Alexis Wagoner, Haley Weeks, Rachael Wiley. In addition to associate degrees, certificates will be presented to Jazmin Barajas, Teicia Downing, Erica Marie Dubner, Brenna Landis, Rylee Oliver, Jordan L. Vogt.

Among the graduating class of Spring 2022, 40 Associate of Arts Degrees will be conferred, 44 Associate of Arts Transfer Degrees, 73 Associate of Science Degrees, and 31 Associate of Science Transfer Degrees. 43 students will graduate with distinction (cumulative grade point averages of 3.75 or better) and 33 with honors (between 3.5 and 3.74-grade point averages). Those receiving two or more degrees are Israel Avila Guzman, Edward Carpenter, Chloe Cockshott, Kathleen Cogdill, Nicole Denise Dressel, Skye Donaldson, Marita Elliott, James Hanson, Collin Harless, Jorden Holden, Jade Elisabeth Kesterson, Ricki Lee Korba, Bobbi J.Kuivinen, Jennifer Milbourn, Noah Milbourn, Grant Warner Miller, Ian G. Morefield, Timothy O’Neill, Maya Padilla, Steven Palmer, Ellana Reeves, Jimena Citlali Solis Sanchez, Tara Soderberg, Corbin Vincent, Jordan L. Vogt, Caleb Young, Sage Zuccaro. In addition, to associate degrees, certificates will be presented to Kathleen Cogdill, Chloe Crawford, Jesse Danberger, Nicole Denise Dressel, Kathlyn Duncan, Genevieve Lene Florez, Madison Hammerbeck, James Hanson, Kimberly C. Hatton, Colton Henderson, Jorden Holden, Leah Johnson, Joshua T. Kappl, Katie Dawn Keenom, Torri Keever, Maya Padilla, Haley Rennee Rusth, Hannah E. Salyers, Tara Soderberg.

Columbia College Graduates:

Hilary Abare

Janee M. Agbayani

Chloe F. Alberto

Samuel K. Amankrah**

Caleb Ambler*

Kaitlyn Anderson

Mathew Anderson

Katilin Anderson

Rebecca Andrade*

Israel Avila Guzman*

Cullen Montgomery

Baker**

Jazmin Barajas

Christa Bartels**

Deshawn Bartley

Raymond Basacker

Gretchen Bayer*

Jessica Berry

Alexander Blitz

Emily Dawn Bolton

Tanner D. Bonillas

Joziah Zaon Bradford

Aly Bradley

Alycia Bradley

Samuel B. Brauer

Marijen Autida Breault

Joanne E. Bria

Jaedyn Smith-Brown

Landon Bryant**

Matthew J. Burbey*

Charissa Bush

Jasmine R. Buslett**

Rashell Bustamante**

Edward Carpenter

Arely Carrera*

Matthew P. Carrigg

Chloe Chase

Jesse Chavez

Mara Clark

Chloe Cockshott*

Kathleen Cogdill*

Kiara Coleman**

Emma Collett

True Cooke

Chloe Crawford**

Jesse T. Danberger

Bodhi Dannley-Johnston*

Joseph Darby

Hailey Davis**

Kyler Deane*

Amy A. Dizmang

Lukas Monroe Doerzapf*

Skye Donaldson**

Teicia Downing

Matthew R. Drake**

Nicole Denise Dressel

Erica Marie Dubner

Kathlyn Duncan**

Marian Duran

Susan M. Elias

Pamela K. Elliott**

Marita Elliott**

Laura Lee Ellison**

Samuel Eskandary

Ruben Espinoza

Michelle Renee Fell

Curtis Adrian Filter

Brenda Flora

Genevieve Florez

Joshua Follmer

Jacob Richard RobertsForeman

Katherine Foust

Jacqueline Frame**

Shelley Franklin

Christopher Frye

Benjamin G. Fuentes

Iraith Garcia Reyes**

Cheyenne Garibay*

Abbie Gifford*

Anna Gillespie

Glorya Gillette

Kasha Godoy**

Xochitl E. Gonzalez

Joseph Gorgulho

Brian A. Greggi**

Elliot Grizzle**

Cristobal Gutierrez

Elissa Hagar*

Emily Hamer

Madison Hammerbeck

James Hanson**

Stephanie Harami

Collin Harless

Maxine M. Harper*

Nicolas A. Harris*

Kimberly C. Hatton

Colton Henderson

Hayley Henson

Ethan Holcomb*

Jorden Holden**

Madeline Hoskins**

McKenna House

Brennan Howard

Alexis Howard

Collette Howard

Ronnie Hursky*

Alejandro Ramos Hurtado

Nicoline Icardo

Summer Jade Inwood

Levi Izzo*

Justin Jacobson

Kassidi James

Isaac Jarman*

Edward Johnson*

Leah Johnson*

Hunter James Jolley

Philip Jones*

David McCraney, Jr.

Joshua T. Kappl**

Amber Lynn Kaus

Katie Dawn Keenom

Torri Lynn Keever**

Jade Elisabeth Kesterson*

Ricki Lee Korba

Jonathan Kristapovich

Bobbi J. Kuivinen**

Brenna Landis**

Haley Lawhon

Ezra Lay

Adrian Legorreta

Katarina Legorreta*

Cheyenne Lewis

Alexa Locey**

Amy Lubniewski*

Jeffrey Lukomski**

Americo Avilla Machado

III*

Amandalyn L. Madlin**

D’Angelo Malaspino

Erik Marino

Mariah Mathis

Jonathan Mayben

Natasha Mayo**

Anna McCarthy

Hailey V. McDade

Morgan Carmen

Middleton**

Jennifer Milbourn**

Noah Milbourn

Grant Warner Miller

Mark Mills**

Dezalena Miner

Ryan Mittlestead

Nicholas Andrew Monthei

Jonathan Moore

Ian G. Morefield

Lisa Shae Morse

Alfonso Mota**

Emily Muirhead

Anthony M. Munroe

David Jesse Myers*

Diana Neeley

Megan Nesset

Karly Jo Novotny

Rylee Oliver

Sarina Olivera

Timothy O’Neill

Maya Padilla

Jessica Palmer**

Steven Palmer*

Coral L. Paloma

Gage Pankey

Sonora Paris

Genevieve Payne*

Francine Phillips*

Thomas Pietrowicz*

Ian Nathaniel Pinkney**

Rebekah L. Podesta

Suzette Ponder

Melanie R. Radanovich**

Joe Radanovich

Nathan E. Ramos

Stephany Randall

Nathaniel Ratkovich

Johnathan Arthur Reed

Ashley Reel

Katie Reel

Ellana Reeves

Katarina E. Riedel**

Hanah Furtado Ritter Von

Jelita*

Juleanne Therese Rivera

Caballero*

Erica Lorelle Roberts**

Jaymie Roberts

Scott Robertson

Emma S. Rocha

Francisco Rosenthal

Kristiana Ross**

Erika Royce**

Haley Rennee Rusth

Hannah Salyers*

Malachi Miktohna San**

Odalys Sanchez

Cheyenne J. Schiller*

Jordan T. Schultz

Tea Severns

Cheryl Lynn Sharp

Nicole Ohlson-Shaw

Sydney Alyce Shaw

Savory Saint Shepard

Georgia Kathlyn Sibley**

Arica Simpson**

Leanna Smith*

Delaney Snyder**

Tara Soderberg**

Jimena Citlali Solis

Sanchez*

Samantha Carrie Star

Morgan Annette Steele

Scarlet Stever Current

Alonzo Teixeira

Leeco Thach*

Michael Athan Tippett**

Anna Mae Tippett*

Maurice Eddy Allen Toich

Emily Jordan Trent**

Josh Tucker**

Samuel Tucker

Lili Tudbury

Natasha Tudbury

Ariel Vaccarezza*

Frank Vargas, III**

Taryn Vest

Corbin Vincent**

Tom Vlavianos

Jordan L. Vogt*

Amelia Vongphairoth**

Michael De Vries

Alexis Wagoner

Kaydence Walker**

Cloey S. Wearin

Haley Weeks*

Lucas Wiebe

Rachael Wiley*

Christopher Wilson

Alexis Wilson

Tristan Wilson

Kaelynn Michelle Wise

Samantha Woolston**

Joslyne Wrede*

Jamie L. Ybarra**

Caleb Young**

Andrew Zheng*

Sage Zuccaro*

* Graduating with Honors (3.5 – 3.74 GPA)

** Graduating with Distinction (3.75-4.0 GPA)