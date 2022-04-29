A Parade Of Caps And Gowns Tonight At Columbia College
Graduation cap toss
Columbia, CA – Plenty of hats will be flying tonight as Columbia College recognizes graduates from Summer 2021 through Spring 2022.
The graduation ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. tonight in Carkeet Park on the campus. College officials provided the list of recipients below including the types of degrees to be handed out, students receiving more than one degree, and those that earned top grade honors:
Among the graduating class of Summer 2021, 13 Associate of Arts Degrees will be conferred, 6 Associate of Arts Transfer Degrees, 19 Associate of Science Degrees, and 2 Associate of Science Transfer Degrees. 7 students will graduate with distinction (cumulative grade point averages of 3.75 or better) and 8 with honors (between 3.5 and 3.74-grade point averages). Those receiving two or more degrees are Susan Marie Elias, Pamela K. Elliott, Summer Jade Inwood, Ezra Lay, Karly Jo Novotny, Ian N. Pinkney, Cheyenne J. Schiller. In addition to associate degrees, certificates will be presented to Matthew P. Carrigg, Susan Marie Elias, Xochitl E. Gonzalez, Karly Jo Novotny, and Cheyenne J. Schiller.
Among the graduating class of Fall 2021, 31 Associate of Arts Degrees will be conferred, 8 Associate of Arts Transfer Degrees, 38 Associate of Science Degrees, and 5 Associate of Science Degrees. 22 students will graduate with distinction (cumulative grade point averages of 3.75 or better) and 13 with honors (between 3.5 and 3.74-grade point averages). Those receiving two or more degrees are Mara Clark, Joseph Gorgulho, Brennan Howard, Jeffrey Lukomski, Natasha Mayo, Ryan Mittlestead, Thomas Pietrowicz, Taryn Vest, Alexis Wagoner, Haley Weeks, Rachael Wiley. In addition to associate degrees, certificates will be presented to Jazmin Barajas, Teicia Downing, Erica Marie Dubner, Brenna Landis, Rylee Oliver, Jordan L. Vogt.
Among the graduating class of Spring 2022, 40 Associate of Arts Degrees will be conferred, 44 Associate of Arts Transfer Degrees, 73 Associate of Science Degrees, and 31 Associate of Science Transfer Degrees. 43 students will graduate with distinction (cumulative grade point averages of 3.75 or better) and 33 with honors (between 3.5 and 3.74-grade point averages). Those receiving two or more degrees are Israel Avila Guzman, Edward Carpenter, Chloe Cockshott, Kathleen Cogdill, Nicole Denise Dressel, Skye Donaldson, Marita Elliott, James Hanson, Collin Harless, Jorden Holden, Jade Elisabeth Kesterson, Ricki Lee Korba, Bobbi J.Kuivinen, Jennifer Milbourn, Noah Milbourn, Grant Warner Miller, Ian G. Morefield, Timothy O’Neill, Maya Padilla, Steven Palmer, Ellana Reeves, Jimena Citlali Solis Sanchez, Tara Soderberg, Corbin Vincent, Jordan L. Vogt, Caleb Young, Sage Zuccaro. In addition, to associate degrees, certificates will be presented to Kathleen Cogdill, Chloe Crawford, Jesse Danberger, Nicole Denise Dressel, Kathlyn Duncan, Genevieve Lene Florez, Madison Hammerbeck, James Hanson, Kimberly C. Hatton, Colton Henderson, Jorden Holden, Leah Johnson, Joshua T. Kappl, Katie Dawn Keenom, Torri Keever, Maya Padilla, Haley Rennee Rusth, Hannah E. Salyers, Tara Soderberg.
Columbia College Graduates:
- Hilary Abare
- Janee M. Agbayani
- Chloe F. Alberto
- Samuel K. Amankrah**
- Caleb Ambler*
- Kaitlyn Anderson
- Mathew Anderson
- Katilin Anderson
- Rebecca Andrade*
- Israel Avila Guzman*
- Cullen Montgomery
- Baker**
- Jazmin Barajas
- Christa Bartels**
- Deshawn Bartley
- Raymond Basacker
- Gretchen Bayer*
- Jessica Berry
- Alexander Blitz
- Emily Dawn Bolton
- Tanner D. Bonillas
- Joziah Zaon Bradford
- Aly Bradley
- Alycia Bradley
- Samuel B. Brauer
- Marijen Autida Breault
- Joanne E. Bria
- Jaedyn Smith-Brown
- Landon Bryant**
- Matthew J. Burbey*
- Charissa Bush
- Jasmine R. Buslett**
- Rashell Bustamante**
- Edward Carpenter
- Arely Carrera*
- Matthew P. Carrigg
- Chloe Chase
- Jesse Chavez
- Mara Clark
- Chloe Cockshott*
- Kathleen Cogdill*
- Kiara Coleman**
- Emma Collett
- True Cooke
- Chloe Crawford**
- Jesse T. Danberger
- Bodhi Dannley-Johnston*
- Joseph Darby
- Hailey Davis**
- Kyler Deane*
- Amy A. Dizmang
- Lukas Monroe Doerzapf*
- Skye Donaldson**
- Teicia Downing
- Matthew R. Drake**
- Nicole Denise Dressel
- Erica Marie Dubner
- Kathlyn Duncan**
- Marian Duran
- Susan M. Elias
- Pamela K. Elliott**
- Marita Elliott**
- Laura Lee Ellison**
- Samuel Eskandary
- Ruben Espinoza
- Michelle Renee Fell
- Curtis Adrian Filter
- Brenda Flora
- Genevieve Florez
- Joshua Follmer
- Jacob Richard RobertsForeman
- Katherine Foust
- Jacqueline Frame**
- Shelley Franklin
- Christopher Frye
- Benjamin G. Fuentes
- Iraith Garcia Reyes**
- Cheyenne Garibay*
- Abbie Gifford*
- Anna Gillespie
- Glorya Gillette
- Kasha Godoy**
- Xochitl E. Gonzalez
- Joseph Gorgulho
- Brian A. Greggi**
- Elliot Grizzle**
- Cristobal Gutierrez
- Elissa Hagar*
- Emily Hamer
- Madison Hammerbeck
- James Hanson**
- Stephanie Harami
- Collin Harless
- Maxine M. Harper*
- Nicolas A. Harris*
- Kimberly C. Hatton
- Colton Henderson
- Hayley Henson
- Ethan Holcomb*
- Jorden Holden**
- Madeline Hoskins**
- McKenna House
- Brennan Howard
- Alexis Howard
- Collette Howard
- Ronnie Hursky*
- Alejandro Ramos Hurtado
- Nicoline Icardo
- Summer Jade Inwood
- Levi Izzo*
- Justin Jacobson
- Kassidi James
- Isaac Jarman*
- Edward Johnson*
- Leah Johnson*
- Hunter James Jolley
- Philip Jones*
- David McCraney, Jr.
- Joshua T. Kappl**
- Amber Lynn Kaus
- Katie Dawn Keenom
- Torri Lynn Keever**
- Jade Elisabeth Kesterson*
- Ricki Lee Korba
- Jonathan Kristapovich
- Bobbi J. Kuivinen**
- Brenna Landis**
- Haley Lawhon
- Ezra Lay
- Adrian Legorreta
- Katarina Legorreta*
- Cheyenne Lewis
- Alexa Locey**
- Amy Lubniewski*
- Jeffrey Lukomski**
- Americo Avilla Machado
- III*
- Amandalyn L. Madlin**
- D’Angelo Malaspino
- Erik Marino
- Mariah Mathis
- Jonathan Mayben
- Natasha Mayo**
- Anna McCarthy
- Hailey V. McDade
- Morgan Carmen
- Middleton**
- Jennifer Milbourn**
- Noah Milbourn
- Grant Warner Miller
- Mark Mills**
- Dezalena Miner
- Ryan Mittlestead
- Nicholas Andrew Monthei
- Jonathan Moore
- Ian G. Morefield
- Lisa Shae Morse
- Alfonso Mota**
- Emily Muirhead
- Anthony M. Munroe
- David Jesse Myers*
- Diana Neeley
- Megan Nesset
- Karly Jo Novotny
- Rylee Oliver
- Sarina Olivera
- Timothy O’Neill
- Maya Padilla
- Jessica Palmer**
- Steven Palmer*
- Coral L. Paloma
- Gage Pankey
- Sonora Paris
- Genevieve Payne*
- Francine Phillips*
- Thomas Pietrowicz*
- Ian Nathaniel Pinkney**
- Rebekah L. Podesta
- Suzette Ponder
- Melanie R. Radanovich**
- Joe Radanovich
- Nathan E. Ramos
- Stephany Randall
- Nathaniel Ratkovich
- Johnathan Arthur Reed
- Ashley Reel
- Katie Reel
- Ellana Reeves
- Katarina E. Riedel**
- Hanah Furtado Ritter Von
- Jelita*
- Juleanne Therese Rivera
- Caballero*
- Erica Lorelle Roberts**
- Jaymie Roberts
- Scott Robertson
- Emma S. Rocha
- Francisco Rosenthal
- Kristiana Ross**
- Erika Royce**
- Haley Rennee Rusth
- Hannah Salyers*
- Malachi Miktohna San**
- Odalys Sanchez
- Cheyenne J. Schiller*
- Jordan T. Schultz
- Tea Severns
- Cheryl Lynn Sharp
- Nicole Ohlson-Shaw
- Sydney Alyce Shaw
- Savory Saint Shepard
- Georgia Kathlyn Sibley**
- Arica Simpson**
- Leanna Smith*
- Delaney Snyder**
- Tara Soderberg**
- Jimena Citlali Solis
- Sanchez*
- Samantha Carrie Star
- Morgan Annette Steele
- Scarlet Stever Current
- Alonzo Teixeira
- Leeco Thach*
- Michael Athan Tippett**
- Anna Mae Tippett*
- Maurice Eddy Allen Toich
- Emily Jordan Trent**
- Josh Tucker**
- Samuel Tucker
- Lili Tudbury
- Natasha Tudbury
- Ariel Vaccarezza*
- Frank Vargas, III**
- Taryn Vest
- Corbin Vincent**
- Tom Vlavianos
- Jordan L. Vogt*
- Amelia Vongphairoth**
- Michael De Vries
- Alexis Wagoner
- Kaydence Walker**
- Cloey S. Wearin
- Haley Weeks*
- Lucas Wiebe
- Rachael Wiley*
- Christopher Wilson
- Alexis Wilson
- Tristan Wilson
- Kaelynn Michelle Wise
- Samantha Woolston**
- Joslyne Wrede*
- Jamie L. Ybarra**
- Caleb Young**
- Andrew Zheng*
- Sage Zuccaro*
* Graduating with Honors (3.5 – 3.74 GPA)
** Graduating with Distinction (3.75-4.0 GPA)