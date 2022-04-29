TC Supervisors To Discuss New Revenue Options

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss things like a possible sales tax increase, marijuana fees and a development tax.

Several revenue possibilities will be reviewed at Tuesday’s meeting. For example, the board will give staff direction on whether it would like to place a 1-cent sales tax increase on the November General Election ballot. A similar measure was denied in March of 2020 by a vote of 70-percent opposed and 30-percent in favor.

A staff memo addressing the item from CAO Tracie Riggs and County Counsel Sarah Carrillo, states, “Unfortunately, compensation for county employees continues to lag neighboring counties and jurisdictions leading to unprecedented vacancies and turnover rates. Furthermore, demand for governmental services continues to increase. The demand for increase in services is in fire, law enforcement, emergency services (OES), behavioral health, homeless services, social services, public health, development, housing, libraries, recreation, roads and many more. Increases in these types of services has an impact on administration and partnering agencies, such as accounting, county counsel, administration, district attorney, probation, and public defender. Departmental equipment is outdated and worn out. Staff are driving vehicles and equipment that is well past the standard useful life. County buildings have not been adequately maintained. For example, the administration building has been without heat for two weeks now.”

Later in the meeting, the board will also weigh the idea of putting an advisory cannabis measure on the November ballot to learn the community’s opinions about potentially allowing, and taxing, cannabis cultivation and dispensaries.

There will also be a presentation about the potential to create Mello-Roos districts in the county, which would open the door for special taxes on development.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.