Late Night Fire Displaces Numerous Residents

Fire on Shaws Flat Road - Photo by Karen Jensen View Photo

Sonora, CA — A residential structure was damaged by fire last night in the 20000 block of Shaws Flat Road near Keeley Drive in Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that it happened at around 10:40pm and the structure was a quarter involved when the initial responders arrived on the scene. At least one person suffered injuries in the fire. The American Red Cross responded to help nine people who were displaced by the fire.

Officials were on the scene working to fully extinguish the incident until around 2am. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No additional information is immediately available.