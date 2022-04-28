Tuolumne County Teachers Honored For Excellence
Pictured from left to right: Top Row: Melissa Stegall, Tyler Vogel, Elisa Villa-Root, Kelli O’Brien, Kevin Williams, Bonnie Cozad, Lorraine Lewis, Danielle Riley, Catherine Acly, Shary Trent, Mahaila Ford Bottom Row: Julie Chaffee, Chase Bulkin, Will Sarkisian, Leah Gissler, Kathy Kenna
Sonora, CA — Many local teachers were recognized for going above and beyond to help the youth of Tuolumne County.
The “Excellence in Teaching and Career Achievement Awards” were handed out Tuesday evening at the Teleli Golf Club.
The annual event is put on by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and the County Board of Education. It was noted that the awardees have gained respect and admiration from the education community and are role models for students.
During the awards presentation, Superintendent of Schools, Cathy Parker, stated, “Thank you, teachers, for the dedication, compassion, and perseverance you have shown during these extraordinary times. Your students, parents, community, and colleagues are truly grateful.”
Of special note, Julie Chaffee received the 2022 Career Achievement Award. It is given annually to a veteran teacher who has made a lifelong commitment to public education, students, and the community.
The 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award Recipients are:
Mahaila Ford – ATCAA-Head Start
Chase Bulkin – Belleview Elementary
Melissa Stegall – Big Oak Flat-Groveland
Shary Trent – Columbia Elementary
Kathy Kenna – Columbia College
Tyler Vogel – Curtis Creek
Lisa Breaux – Gold Rush Charter
Loraine Lewis – Jamestown Elementary
Catherine Acly – Sierra Adult School
Kelli O’Brien – Sonora Elementary
Will Sarkisian – Sonora High School
Danielle Riley – Soulsbyville Elementary
Kevin Williams – Summerville Elementary
Leah Gissler – Summerville High
Bonnie Cozad – TC Superintendent of Schools Office
Elisa Villa-Root – Twain Harte Elementary