Tuolumne County Teachers Honored For Excellence

Pictured from left to right: Top Row: Melissa Stegall, Tyler Vogel, Elisa Villa-Root, Kelli O’Brien, Kevin Williams, Bonnie Cozad, Lorraine Lewis, Danielle Riley, Catherine Acly, Shary Trent, Mahaila Ford Bottom Row: Julie Chaffee, Chase Bulkin, Will Sarkisian, Leah Gissler, Kathy Kenna View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many local teachers were recognized for going above and beyond to help the youth of Tuolumne County.

The “Excellence in Teaching and Career Achievement Awards” were handed out Tuesday evening at the Teleli Golf Club.

The annual event is put on by the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and the County Board of Education. It was noted that the awardees have gained respect and admiration from the education community and are role models for students.

During the awards presentation, Superintendent of Schools, Cathy Parker, stated, “Thank you, teachers, for the dedication, compassion, and perseverance you have shown during these extraordinary times. Your students, parents, community, and colleagues are truly grateful.”

Of special note, Julie Chaffee received the 2022 Career Achievement Award. It is given annually to a veteran teacher who has made a lifelong commitment to public education, students, and the community.

The 2022 Excellence in Teaching Award Recipients are:

Mahaila Ford – ATCAA-Head Start

Chase Bulkin – Belleview Elementary

Melissa Stegall – Big Oak Flat-Groveland

Shary Trent – Columbia Elementary

Kathy Kenna – Columbia College

Tyler Vogel – Curtis Creek

Lisa Breaux – Gold Rush Charter

Loraine Lewis – Jamestown Elementary

Catherine Acly – Sierra Adult School

Kelli O’Brien – Sonora Elementary

Will Sarkisian – Sonora High School

Danielle Riley – Soulsbyville Elementary

Kevin Williams – Summerville Elementary

Leah Gissler – Summerville High

Bonnie Cozad – TC Superintendent of Schools Office

Elisa Villa-Root – Twain Harte Elementary