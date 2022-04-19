Suspects Flee After Carjacking In West Point

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

West Point, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car robbery in which a woman’s vehicle was taken at gunpoint in the parking lot of the West Point Dollar General store.

It happened at around 7:15 on Saturday evening. After shopping at the store, the victim, identified as a woman in her early forties, reported that she was preparing to drive away in her car and was approached by two unknown men. One of them opened up the side door and pointed a handgun at her, and demanded that she get out of the vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Lt. Greg Stark, adds, “She complied with the orders fearing she would be harmed. The two suspects drove out of the parking lot. A good Samaritan parked nearby offered their vehicle as refuge while the victim called 911. The two males were described as wearing all-black clothing with masks covering the lower house of their faces. Deputies checked the area, however, were unable to locate the suspects or victim’s vehicle.”

The car is a 2012 black Chrysler 300 SRT.

Lt. Stark adds that deputies are reviewing security footage from the store and actively pursuing any leads regarding potential suspects.

No additional information has been released.