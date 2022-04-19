GOP: Democrats End COVID Emergency for Illegal Immigrants

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued a statement on Title 42.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Democrats are ending the COVID emergency for illegal immigrants but extending it for American citizens.

“Last week, the Biden Administration announced they will cancel their Title 42 pandemic authorities and let even more illegal immigrants stay in our country. But today, they announced they are extending the domestic public health emergency that affects Americans for at least another 90 days and the travel mask mandate for at least another 15 days (it was to have ended yesterday).

Democrats are not basing their decisions on any smart strategy, coherent plan, or objective science. They pretend the pandemic justifies an endless freeze on student loan payments despite the tightest job market in modern history, but not controlling who crosses our borders. They pretend that unelected public health bureaucrats get to dictate economic policy and immigration policy, but they overruled the experts on the actually medical subject of booster shot policies, causing multiple FDA scientists to resign in protest. When President Biden’s political advisors want to dictate policy, they do so freely, but when they want to duck accountability, they pretend they are powerless.

This White House is using the pandemic as a pretext to shamelessly pick and choose liberal policies to advance. The effects will be functionally open borders while a state of emergency continues for Americans. Completely unacceptable.”

