Blue Zones Makes Triumphant Tuolumne County Launch

Blue Zones Community Discovery Fair

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Fairgrounds was very busy on Saturday for the official launch of the local Blue Zones project.

It is designed to promote a healthy and connected lifestyle, leading to longer and more purpose-filled lives. It looks at lessons learned from communities across the world where people are living the longest. Blue Zones Project-Tuolumne County Executive Director Tyler Summersett was very pleased with the turnout for the Community Discovery Fair and the cross-section on hand from the community.

Adding, “It was really great to see Tuolumne County residents connect with one another.”

Non-profits, businesses and government agencies had booths throughout the fairgrounds. There was free food, demonstrations, giveaways, disc golf, a bike rodeo, music and activities. The afternoon also featured a presentation by nationally recognized speaker, and one of the Blue Zones leaders, Nick Buettner.

The event was free to attend, and there was not an official attendance count, but it appeared that over a thousand people may have been on hand throughout the three-hour event.

Asked about what comes next, Summersett says, “From here, there will be a cross-section of activities, including policy work, which will include working with grocery stores, restaurants, and work sites. And then, very exciting, will be working with individuals to do purpose workshops, and encouraging things like joining a walking moai, and having (healthy) cooking demonstrations. This is just the beginning.”

Blue Zones was brought to Tuolumne County through a partnership with Adventist Health. More information about the project can be found here.