Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory For This Monday

Snow At Pinecrest Lake View Photo

The Wind Advisory issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley will expire at 5 PM Sunday.

North/Northwest winds of twenty to thirty mph will continue, with gusts up to fifty mph.

Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving through the Central Valley region this weekend, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Also, please secure loose outdoor objects.

The wind is ahead of a storm system that will bring winter weather conditions to elevations above 4,500 feet on Monday.

Snow will develop early Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon before diminishing during the evening. Localized heavy snow showers will be possible Monday afternoon into the early evening with limited visibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada for Monday from 5 AM to 8 PM.

Total snow accumulations will range from four to fourteen inches above the 4,500 foot elevation.

Motorists with travel plans should be prepared for winter driving conditions and are encouraged to check myMotherLode.com for the latest road conditions. Click the ‘Traffic’ tab.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.