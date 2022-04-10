Roadwork On Local Highways Continues

Crews Repair Highway 108 Sonora Pass View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week. Highway 108 and 120 remain closed for the winter, an update on the Highway 4 winter closure is here.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Horseshoe Drive to Meko Drive (mile marker 36 to 49.6) expect one-way traffic control for tree work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM

Utility work on Highway 4 at Oak Circle Drive to Henry Street/Lilac Street (mile marker 41.2 to 41.6) The right and left shoulders will be closed for the utility work scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Highway Construction will limit traffic to one-way on Highway 4 in Calaveras at Boards Crossing Road (mile marker 47.1) from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 26 at Sandy Gulch Road (mile marker 32.7) traffic will be restricted to one-way for highway construction. The work begins Sunday night at 10 PM and ends at 7 AM each night through Friday.

On Highway 49 at the Stanislaus/Calaveras County Line, there will be one-way traffic control for shoulder work. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM

On Highway 49 at Six Mile Creek (mile marker 6.5) there will also be one-way traffic control for highway construction. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM

On Highway 49 at Deer Creek Raod (mile marker 10.1 to 11.7) be prepared for one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled from 8 AM to 2 PM Monday through Friday.

Caltrans is looking for feedback on a Highway 49 construction project in San Andreas as detailed here.

On Highway 49 Gold Rush Lane to the Calaveras/Amador County Line (mile marker 29.2 to 30.9) there will be more shoulder work from 9 AM to 3:30 PM Monday through Friday.

In Tuolumne County on Highway 49 from Moccasin Creek to Marsh Flat Road (mile marker 4.5 to 5.7) there will be shoulder work from 7 AM to 3:30 PM Monday through Thursday.

Also on Highway 49 in Tuolumne County on Tuesday from 7 AM to 4:30 PM in the area of Montezuma Road Railroad and Highway 108 (mile marker 10.9) there will be one-way traffic control for utility work.

Highway 49 at the bypass (mile marker 16.3 to 16.7) the left shoulder will be restricted for highway construction Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 49 at Yaney Avenue and Wyckoff Street (mile marker 18.2 to 18.3) the right and left shoulders will be restricted for curb and gutter work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM.

Highway construction continues at Parrotts Ferry Road and Highway 49 Monday through Wednesday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Night work continues on Highway 108 at Highway 49 Sunday at 9 PM and each night until 6 AM Friday.

More 108 Highway construction at West Twain Harte/Plainview Road is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM. The work will restrict one of the two lanes.

On Highway 108 from Lyons Dam Road to Oddfellow Road (mile marker 16.5 to 16.9) will limit traffic to one way from 8:00 AM to 4 PM for utility work.

120 TUO 50.1 56.5 04/11/22 04/15/22 7:00 13:00 EB/WB Begin: Saw Mill Mountain Area/Hardin Hill Court

Sandhouse

End: West Boundary Yosemite Park

Restriction: Moving closure – #1 of 2 lanes, right

shoulder

Reason: Sweeping Operation

5 mins

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.