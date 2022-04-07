Two Mountain Passes To Open Sections Of Roadways

Caltrans snow plow View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sections of two of the mountain passes that had been closed for the winter season will reopen.

Travelers can now go farther on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, and this afternoon more of Highway 108 Sonora Pass will reopen. Caltrans reports that crews have been “working diligently to open the mountain passes and great progress has been made.” Ebbetts Pass opened the span from the west end of Lake Alpine to the east end of the lake at noon today. At 3 p.m. today, Sonora Pass will open from the Sno-Park to Eagle Meadows. Highway 89 Monitor Pass reopened completely on April 1st.

Caltrans has not provided an update on when the Ebbetts or Sonora passes will be fully reopened. There is no word yet from Yosemite National Park on when Highway 120 Tioga Pass might entirely reopen as well. For road conditions anytime go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on the traffic tab.