Federal Funds Flow To The CCWD Water Project

San Andreas, California – A Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) project in Copperopolis is flush with federal dollars thanks to California lawmakers’ support.

This month, Congress passed its Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill that included $1 million dollars for the district’s Copper Cove Reclamation Facility Improvements Project. The wastewater treatment plant services about 1,800 sewer customers in Copperopolis.

District officials detailed that the project “will ensure the facility will comply with current and future regulations while meeting local demand for reclaimed water, which offsets the use of surface water from the Stanislaus River.” They added that this rehabilitation is also vital to prevent potentially harmful wastewater spills into environmentally sensitive areas.

Noting that this has been a huge multi-year effort, CCWD made it a point to mention California lawmakers whose continued support made this possible. They included Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock, Senators Diane Feinstein, Alex Padilla, and former Senator Kamala Harris.

“This project is part of CCWD’s effort to help offset the cost of infrastructure projects, and we are really grateful for the support at the congressional level,” touted Director Scott Ratterman, Chair of CCWD’s Legal Affairs committee. “We are excited to finally start this project.”

A phased approach will be used for the project. The next step will be to work with the Sacramento Army Corps of Engineers Office to begin planning for project implementation.