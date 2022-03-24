HWY120 Hit-And-Run Crash Results In DUI Arrest

CHP patrol car View Photo

Big Oak Flat, CA— An alleged drunk driver traveling on Highway 120 this weekend hit a tow truck head-on and then fled the scene.

The crash happened at around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, west of the Old Priest Grade and Priest Coulterville roads intersection. The CHP reported that 31-year-old Austin Northup of Tracy was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla westbound at about 35-40 miles per hour. Heading in the opposite direction was 36-year-old Nangyalai Faizi of Manteca, driving a 2014 tow truck, going about 10-15 miles per hour. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed, “Northup unsafely passed a vehicle in front of him directly into the path of Faizi’s vehicle.” He added, “Both vehicles crashed head-on. After the crash, Mr. Northup was able to continue driving his vehicle and fled the scene. ”

An officer headed to the crash spotted Northup speeding by and pulled him over near the Jacksonville Road intersection. During further investigation, the officer determined Northrup was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and also found methamphetamine and brass knuckles on him. He was arrested for DUI, misdemeanor hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, and felony possession of brass knuckles. Machado noted that neither driver was injured in the collision.