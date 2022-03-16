Daylight Saving Time Could Become Permanent

Washington, DC — California voters earlier endorsed the concept, and now the US government is looking at making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The US Senate unanimously voted yesterday to approve the “Sunshine Protection Act” which would do just that across the country.

In order to take effect, it still needs to pass in the US House and receive the signature of President Joe Biden.

Californians voted in 2018 via ballot measure, by 62-percent, to end the yearly ritual of changing clocks twice a year. However, in order to be implemented, it also needed California Senate and federal government approval. Those efforts stalled.

The new federal legislation has bipartisan support with Democratic and Republican sponsors.