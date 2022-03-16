Visit Tuolumne County Is Calling All Artists and Art Lovers

Visit Tuolumne County is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Tuolumne County Art Week to be held Sunday April 10th through Saturday April 16th, during California’s Arts, Culture, & Creativity Month.

Lisa Mayo, Executive Director for Visit Tuolumne County, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Art, culture and creativity are deeply rooted in Tuolumne County and everyone is invited to participate. Art Week is designed to put a spotlight on all local art mediums and to provide inspiration and insights into artists and their crafts.

On April 9th Sonora Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Saturday Art Night and April 8th – 10th the Mother Lode Art Association’s 67th Fine Art Show & Exhibit at the Sonora Opera Hall will help to kick off Art Week festivities.

“While we celebrate Tuolumne County’s art and culture year-round, this is a special week to really highlight the local talent found throughout Tuolumne County. Our hope is to take elements of this year’s Art Week and launch it into an interactive art trail for residents and visitors to enjoy and explore all year,” stated Mayo.

Throughout Art Week there will be specials, deals, activities and more from local artists and participating businesses.

Art Week event coordinator Monique Holcomb says, “You don’t have to be an artist to participate! We’d love to see businesses be creative and invite local artists to display their works, do demonstrations, show off culinary art or perform in their business venue. We are really encouraging out of the box ideas, and we can help make those connections.”

Visit Tuolumne County will promote Art Week across several platforms including radio, web advertising and social media reaching markets in the Bay Area, California, the nation, and international audiences.

Well-known local artist, Judy Grossman stated, “As a fine artist, a retired sign artist, and a mural artist, and art business owner in Tuolumne County for 35 years, I know some incredible creatives that live here. It is my hope that they have been happily creating some great work over the winter and are excited to show and sell it. I hope they will ramp up their creations, update their websites, put on their creative thinking caps and show off their wonderful creations to our visitors and our locals. As a member of the board of directors of VTC, I am excited to see them sharing their marketing skills and reach to such a huge audience to show off our local creators.”

Participation is open to all Tuolumne County artists and businesses or organizations; participants do not need to be a member of Visit Tuolumne County to take part.

To participate in Tuolumne County Art Week, please submit the online form at http://www.visittuolumne.com/tuolumne-county-art-weekregistration or visit the office in downtown Sonora or call Visit Tuolumne County at 209-533-4420 by March 25, 2022.

