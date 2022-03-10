Oakdale Man Arrested For DUI And Evading

Jamestown, CA – An Oakdale man saw his DUI charges enhanced to a felony after fleeing from CHP officers and already having several other driving under the influence charges.

A CHP unit was patrolling the area of Highway 108 and Chicken Ranch Road, near the casino recently, and attempted to make a stop on a vehicle and instead, the driver, 31-year-old Kenneth Everett Wilkerson, hit the gas. A short pursuit followed as he turned right onto Table Mountain Road. At the end of the roadway, Wilkerson jumped out of the car and began running, according to the CHP. However, he did not get far before he was chased down by the officer and backup that had been called in to join the chase.

Wilkerson was arrested for felony evasion, driving under the influence with the felony enhancement for three or more prior DUIs, driving while suspended for DUI, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer. His bail was set at $50,000.