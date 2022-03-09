Caltrans Completes $3.5-Million Murphys Project

New Murphys Turn Lane View Photo

Murphys, CA — Work has now wrapped up on a significant turn lane project designed to reduce backups on Highway 4 in Murphys.

Caltrans hired the company Dirt Dynasty out of Valley Springs to construct a center turn lane on Highway 4 between Main Street and Pennsylvania Gulch Road. Construction on the 3.5-million project commenced this past June.

The project was launched because traffic would occasionally get backed up near Murphys during peak weekend hours and special events and concerts in the community. Some travelers would also sometimes try to illegally pass vehicles on the shoulder. Diverting left-turning vehicles to the center lane will allow straight traffic to continue to flow.

In addition, there is a new nearby crosswalk with flashing beacons on Highway 4 near Michelsen Elementary School.

Calaveras Supervisor Merita Callaway, who represents the Murphys area, says, “I thank Caltrans for being partners in this and the people that worked on the project were absolutely wonderful to the residents and the visitors. I couldn’t be happier as a county supervisor, and I know our residents are, too.”