Motorcyclist Dies Fleeing Calaveras CHP Officer

Murphys, CA — The California Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a motorcyclist yesterday afternoon in the Murphys area for a stop sign violation.

The rider then took off on Highway 4 westbound toward Vallecito. Eventually, the rider drifted into the opposing traffic lane and was hit head-on by a 2014 Audi driven by Deana Capurro of Bay Point, California.

The unidentified rider was ejected from the 2021 Harley Davidson and pronounced dead at the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted by the officer and by arriving emergency personnel from the Murphys Fire Department.

The name of the victim and where he resides have not been released at this time. The crash occurred at around 4:25pm on Sunday.