Survey To Raise Parcel Fees For Calaveras Service Areas

Calaveras County roadway View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County wants to know what some property owners think about an increased parcel fee to pay for better maintained roads.

The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has directed Public Works staff to ask those in County Service Area (CSA) to fill out a Road Maintenance Benefit Assessment Survey. These include the BXX, Diamond XX, Golden Hills, Rancho Calaveras, and Spring Hills areas. The current per parcel rates range from a low of $19 – $38 in Rancho Calaveras to a high of $240 – $360 in Golden Springs.

Public Works has not calculated the possible fee hikes. The goal of the survey is to “determine if CSA property owners would be interested in having the current parcel assessment fee raised to fund additional road improvements and a higher level of ongoing maintenance in their service area,” according to county officials. The Board will then use the results to decide whether or not to move forward.

Submissions will only be accepted from CSA property owners, one per parcel. To access the survey, click here, and follow these directions provided by the county:

On the banner at the top of the page, hover your cursor over the CSA tab.

A drop-down menu will appear with the names of CSAs in Calaveras County.

Click on your CSA and you will be directed to the survey instructions.

The link to your CSA’s survey will be at the top of that page.

The survey runs through the end of the month. (March 31) at midnight. Supervisors will find out the results at the board’s April 26th meeting. Further details regarding the next steps if it passes can be found on the survey page. Questions can be directed to Jacob Lile, PW Analyst at jlile@co.calaveras.ca.us or (209) 754-6401.