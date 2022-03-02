Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County Handled

Vegetation fire along Dogtown Road in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County3:15 p.m. View Photos

Update at 3:25 p.m.: CAL Fire had reported a three-acre brush fire in the area of Dogtown Road in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County, but that situation changed once firefighters arrived on the scene. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore now details, “The property owner was in control of his fire and requested no assistance from the fire department, so no action was taken. He is on scene with his fire.”

Asked whether CAL Fire TCU would be making checks on the blaze, Kilgore stated, “We will not respond unless there is an out-of-control fire needing assistance.” She added that it is a burn day and the property owner is within their rights.

Original post at 1:53 pm.m.: San Andreas, CA — CAL Fire ground and air are battling a vegetation fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports it is in the area of Dogtown and San Domingo roads. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that it is three acres in size and burning in the brush. She had no information regarding the rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.