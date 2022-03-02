Polar Plunge Raises Over Twenty Five Thousand Dollars For Special Olympics

Jamestown, Ca– Polar Bear Plunges, a charitable event that started in Canada in 1920, has grown in popularity worldwide, it involves jumping into brisk water to raise money for various causes. Locally, law enforcement came out in force to take the dive at the Lake Tulloch Campgrounds on Saturday afternoon to support the Special Olympics.

Teams made up of members of the Sonora Police Department,Tuolumne County Sheriff department, The District Attorneys Office, and Animal control gathered at the marina ready to get wet for a good cause. Some participants chose to brave the waters in full uniform and others chose colorful costumes. The estimated water temperature was a brisk 40-45 degrees.

Overall, over $25,000 was raised for the Special Olympics with participants who were able to raise at least $125 gifted a T-shirt and a lunch provided by Flappys Pizza.

To view a list of other polar plunges including events in Sacramento and San Fransisco click here.