Traffic Stop Results In Fentanyl And Meth Arrest

Jamestown, CA – A man and woman from Oakdale with previous drug arrests warrants allegedly gave false names to a depute to hide those crimes.

A traffic stop of a Jeep near the Preston Lane and Seco Street intersection in Jamestown last Wednesday (Feb. 23) night resulted in the seizure of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. When being questioned by a Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputy the suspects inside the vehicle stated they did not have any ID and both gave the name of a sibling instead to avoid arrest for multiple drug and burglary warrants, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashely Boujikian.

Seeing drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside of the vehicle, Boujikian detailed, “After searching both occupants of the vehicle, deputies discovered additional drug paraphernalia, fentanyl and a California Identification Card matching the description of the driver, 29-year-old Samuel Batson.”

A search of the Jeep turned up methamphetamine, additional drug paraphernalia and a second California Driver’s License that appeared to belong to the female passenger, 28-year-old Brendie Arredondo, proving she was not the sibling she had originally stated to the deputy.

Both were arrested on charges of false personation of another, several drug possession-related charges and for their previous local felony warrant and two outside agency felony warrants.