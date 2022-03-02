Details Released For Tow Truck Crash On HWY 108 Bypass

HWY 108 crash near Peaceful Oak Road in East Sonora View Photos

East Sonora, CA – The head-on collision on Highway 108 Bypass in East Sonora involving a tow truck that is pictured in the image box sent one person to a local hospital and backed up traffic during the Friday evening commute.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near Peaceful Oak Road. The CHP reported that 37-year-old Mikkel Schwiesow of Sonora was driving his 2012 Ford Explorer eastbound and coming it the other direction was 29-year-old Zachary Bacis driving an Affordable Tow Truck with an additional vehicle in tow. CHP spokesperson Sgt. Adam Croxton detailed, “Schwiesow allowed his vehicle to drift onto the south shoulder and applied an overcorrection to the left, causing the Ford to enter the westbound lane directly into the path of the tow truck. Neither driver was able to perform any evasive action and the front of the Ford collided into the front of the tow truck.”

Schwiesow suffered pain in his chest and a bloody nose and was taken to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. Bacis suffered pain in his left arm but was treated and released at the scene. Sgt. Croxton added, “Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be factors of this crash.”