Jamestown Man Arrested For Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown man has been arrested for child molestation involving one alleged victim.

After inquiries by Clarke Broadcasting regarding the arrest of 26-year-old Nicholas Faben Orth, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian responded that the case dated back to Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She detailed, “A victim came forward to report past sexual abuse by a friend of a relative in the area of Peppermint Circle in Jamestown.”

Since then, detectives have continued to investigate the victim’s allegations and took 26-year-old Nicholas Orth into custody last Thursday, (Feb. 24). He faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years of age and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 15 or 15 years of age.

Boujikian added, “Due to the nature of the crime no further information will be released.”