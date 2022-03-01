Tuolumne County Receives Increase In BLM Fuel Treatment Funding

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted to accept an additional $213,000 from the federal Bureau of Land Management for fuel reduction projects on BLM land within the county. The highest priority projects are near private property borders or roads.

It is in addition to $40,000 initially given to the county from BLM through a Good Neighbor Agreement. The county notes that the new revenue is from the recently approved federal infrastructure bill. In addition, similar funding allocations could be coming over the next few years. The county will work with fire districts, the fire-safe council, CAL Fire, and others to determine specific project areas.

All of the supervisors were complimentary of the plan and funding.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell praised county staff, noting, “Our relationship with the Bureau of Land management has improved tremendously” over in the past several years, where previously there was “limited communication.” Campbell says the bureau oversees lands that are near communities but not typically suitable for development. Adding, “It is important that we have this relationship and the fact that we are able to have this communication, and have the money to back it up, and do some of this vegetation removal, is a huge change from where we were four or five years ago.”

It is estimated that the $213,000 will fund fuel reduction work and/or fuel breaks on approximately 120 acres of BLM land in the county.